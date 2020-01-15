Shelton BOE budget workshops start Jan. 21

The Board of Education’s budget workshops will begin next week, with board members expected to vote on the final numbers for submission to the city finance department on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Budget workshops will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 27, Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Monday, Feb. 3. All budget workshops will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school administration building, 382 Long Hill Avenue, in the Board of Education meeting room on the second floor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the BOE meeting room to review and approve the 2020-21 Board budget for submittal to the city Finance Department. School officials are required to submit the BOE-approved 2020-21 budget to the city by Friday, Feb. 14.

