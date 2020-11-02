Shelton BOE could name new superintendent this week

SHELTON — The Board of Education could name a permanent superintendent Wednesday.

The board has a special virtual meeting scheduled for Nov. 4, at 7:15 p.m. via Zoom, where they plan to discuss and possibly vote on approving a new superintendent of schools.

To watch the meeting, residents can visit the Shelton public schools website and select the District Info tab, then click on Board of Education.

The new permanent superintendent, once voted on by the full board, would replace Beth Smith, who has served as interim superintendent since late February when Chris Clouet stepped down to accept a position with the state Department of Education.

BOE Chair Kathy Yolish has said the board planned to interview eight candidates before Smith, who was vying for the permanent post, withdrew her name from consideration.

Smith said she decided to retire from the district when her contract expires at the end of this school year. Smith, an educator for 35 years, has served the Shelton school district as a teacher, coach, advisor, department chairwoman, high school principal and special education director before being named interim superintendent in February.

“The time is right,” Smith said in late September about her decision to retire. “I look forward to spending more time with my family and retired friends.”

Smith will aid the new hire in the transition, after which she said she would, by contract, move back to supervisor of special education and pupil services.

