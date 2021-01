SHELTON — High school athletes playing winter sports will be paying less to participate.

The Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday voted to cut the “pay-to-play" fee in half since the winter sports season has been reduced because of the pandemic. Practices began this week, but games will not be held until next month.

Pay-to-play fees are normally $300 per sport with officials, $225 per sport without officials.

The board plans to revisit similar fees for the spring seasons before the start of that season.

The board also reaffirmed the spectator policy at the winter sports games. Each athlete will receive two lanyards which they can give to any two individuals, allowing them to attend the game in which that athlete is participating. The policy was first approved before the fall sports season.

For middle school athletes, the board backed Superintendent Ken Saranich’s recommendation that the school hold intermural games. Saranich said that no other districts are holding middle school athletic programs.

“That is a tremendous idea,” board Vice Chair James Orazietti said in praising Saranich for creating an avenue for those students to participate in athletics this winter.

