Shelton BOE, teachers approve new contract

SHELTON — The newly approved teachers’ contract will offer total increases of 8.99 percent over the next three years.

The Board of Education approved the contract with the Shelton Teachers Association at its last regular meeting. The contract runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023, with total increases of 2.9 percent in year one, 2.97 percent in year two and 3.12 percent in year three.

Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish said the contract was a “good deal” for the school district and the city because the total salary increases are below the statewide average of 9.2 percent.

Union President Deb Keller was not immediately available for comment.

Additionally, Yolish said the board also obtained increases in teachers’ contribution to insurance by establishing an RX copay beginning in year two of the contract. She added that raises in deductibles were also attained in year three of the contract.

For insurance, the employee premium cost-sharing for those participating in the Board of Education’s high deductible health insurance plan would increase from the current 18.5 percent to 19.5 percent, effective July 1, 2021, and 20.5 percent effective July 1, 2022.

The deductible will increase from $2,000 for an individual and $4,000 for a family to $2,250 and $4,500, respectively, effective July 1, 2022, with corresponding increases in out-of-pocket maximums.

“Of equal importance, the board was able to settle the contact without having to incur the cost of binding arbitration, and all of the expenses associated with it,” said Yolish.

The board’s negotiations committee, central office administrators and Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. worked collaboratively, according to Yolish, in reaching a deal with the Shelton Education Association.

