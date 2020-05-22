Shelton school board to refund portion of student parking fees

Shelton High School, in Shelton, Conn. Feb. 18, 2020. Shelton High School, in Shelton, Conn. Feb. 18, 2020. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton school board to refund portion of student parking fees 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Closure of the high school will be putting some money back in families’ pockets.

The Board of Education at its remote meeting Thursday voted unanimously to refund $25 for each student who purchased a parking sticker this past school year. In all, there were 305 parking stickers purchased, and the $25 covers what it would have cost to park in the fourth quarter.

“We believe this is feasible, and we can afford this,” said interim school Superintendent Beth Smith.

In all, the district will refund $7,625.

“I can’t see making them pay for something they could not use,” said board Vice Chair James Orazietti.

Smith said she brought the request before the board after receiving queries from several students for reimbursement for the time the schools have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com