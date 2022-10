This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — For Lisa Nicholas, what started as a culinary experiment has exploded into a beast of hobby.

The longtime Shelton resident follows a plant-based only diet, with seitan as her primary protein source. It was when she bought a meat grinder that this simple seitan, popular in vegan cooking, was transformed into a burger.

Beastie Burger was born.

“It was divine intervention,” Nicholas said. “I was driving home on Route 8 one day and something told me to buy the meat grinder. I had no idea what I was going to do with it … but I knew I needed it.”

When the meat grinder was delivered, Nicholas started experimenting with flavors and began working with ground seitan. After countless tries, she found that the seitan came out perfectly as patties.

The first burger she made immediately became the traditional “beef” which is the Classic Beastie Burger and the most popular. She said her son Stevie, a non-vegan, was the first taste tester and loved it.

Nicholas then introduced the Beastie Burger to her circle of plant-based friends.

“I started perfecting it, then came up with different varieties of it,” said Nicholas. “My vegan friends, my non-vegan friends, everybody wants one. This hobby took over my kitchen, that’s when I rented this space."

She began renting the space at 350 Howe Ave., next to Downtown Pizza, about six months ago. She spends almost every night there making about 50 Beastie Burgers. The preparation process takes about 20 minutes per burger. She starts by preparing the dough, putting it through the meat grinder, then turning it into a patty before steaming it.

“This is my hobby, my hobby gone wild,” she said as she looked around her shop. “I needed this space because my kitchen was overrun with all the material needed to make these burgers.”

She's now turning her hobby into a possible job.

“I just sold my first pack the other day,” Nicholas said about what had become an expensive hobby. “I must have given away 3,000 Beastie Burgers."

Nicholas’ day job is branch manager at PrimeLending in Shelton — but evenings are spent working alongside her new chef, Kim Bensen, formerly of Kim’s Light Foods.

She said she has people come into the shop, which has her sign emboldened on the window, every day asking to sit down and order or just get a menu. Nicholas said the space will not become an eat-in restaurant, but she can see a future with grab-and-go as an option for hungry patrons.

Aside from the classic burger, Nicholas has also created an Italian burger, Southwest burger, Hawaiian burger and Greek burger. She presently supplies Beastie Burgers to nearby Steady Habits Tasting Lounge and expects to have them for sale in Common Bond within the next two months.

Maria Conlon, a Valley icon as a champion basketball player and coach and owner of Steady Habits Tasting Lounge, said Nicholas’ Beastie Burgers are a perfect fit for her establishment.

"I have been 90 percent plant based for a few years now and they are the best tasting burger alternative I have had,” Conlon said, “and they are made without some of the extra junk that makes synthesized meat so unhealthy.”

Conlon said people can tell the “love and passion Lisa puts into every burger," and is happy to offer the meat alternative on the menu.

“Being a local small business ourselves we pride ourselves in supporting other small businesses as well,” she added, “so partnering with Lisa who not only is a few doors down from us but has amazing energy was a no brainer."

People can also message Nicholas on her Instagram or Facebook pages to place orders of up to 200 Beastie sliders for private events.

“This is an alternative,” Nicholas said. “I won’t eat anything unless I make it. I have worked hard on myself to have this personal, holistic transformation. I’m particular about what I eat."

She added everything used in the burgers can be found in people's cabinets, "nothing manufactured."

This started more than three years ago, when Nicholas said she was overweight and depressed. She wanted to turn her life around, which is when she met her trainer. After being given a desired menu for healthier eating, one problem stood out — and that was meat.

"I didn’t want to eat meat products, mainly because I don’t know where it was coming from,” Nicholas said. “With the Beastie Burger, I know where everything is coming from, because I made it.”

Jamie Karas of Common Bond Market said Beastie Burgers are a perfect fit for the store, calling them a “work of heart."

“Lisa’s attention to detail and care for every burger is beautiful,” Karas said. “I can’t recall a single burger that was not beautifully prepared, abundant with flavor and nutrition, and sealed with a signature Beastie Sticker.”

Karas said the Beastie Burger is unique in that it contains only clean ingredients, packed with protein, and is 100 percent vegan.

“We take our product and brand selection seriously, and Lisa has set the bar high with the Beastie Burger,” Karas said.

Nicholas is hoping to share her burgers with more people.

"The main thing for me is I want to feed the world, not change the world, but feed the world,” Nicholas said. “It started as an experiment, but everybody started to crave these. I named it Beastie Burger, modified it along the way. I’ve got it down to a science, and it sustains me. I really feel, when I eat one, I have just eaten something I shouldn’t have. This is a hobby gone wild … now I see QVC, I see Shark Tank.”