Shelton Board of A&T candidate: John Belden

John Belden John Belden Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of A&T candidate: John Belden 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

John Belden

Republican

Board of Apportionment & Taxation

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Communications technician for 23 years.

Education: Shelton High School; University of Connecticut; Southern Connecticut state University.

The most important issue in this election: Shelton has done a good job of maintaining and growing the tax base, in a state where a lot of business continues to leave, Shelton needs to keep doing that with balanced development in order to maintain our low tax rate.

Other issues: Maintaining our low tax rate with continued improvements along the way; one example of a recent improvement is the athletic complex at Shelton High School which is an amazing facility that will benefit our students for years.

Family: A 49-year Shelton resident, he has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 30 years. He has four children, John III, Justin, Chris and Kevin.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Belden is running for his fifth term on Board of A&T; certified high school basketball official IAABO board; on Shelton Biddy Basketball Board since 1998; on Community Focus Group for the Shelton Public Schools Strategic Planning; coached and volunteered for Shelton National Little League, Shelton Biddy Basketball, Shelton Babe Ruth, Cardinal Shehan Center, AT&T Pioneers, and Spooner House.