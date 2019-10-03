  • Joseph Knapik Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

Joseph Knapik

Board of Apportionment & Taxation

Shelton

76

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired

Education: Quinnipiac University - B.A., Southern Connecticut State University - M.S., sixth year.

The most important issue in this election: Will promote logistical reform for Board of A&T

Other issues: Actual consideration of budget recommendations made to aldermen.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Board of Education, eight years; Shelton Conservation Commission; Board of Apportionment & Taxation, six years.