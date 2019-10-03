https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-Board-of-A-T-candidate-Joseph-Knapik-14484280.php
Shelton Board of A&T candidate: Joseph Knapik
Photo: Contributed Photo
Joseph Knapik
Democrat
Board of Apportionment & Taxation
Shelton
76
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Retired
Education: Quinnipiac University - B.A., Southern Connecticut State University - M.S., sixth year.
The most important issue in this election: Will promote logistical reform for Board of A&T
Other issues: Actual consideration of budget recommendations made to aldermen.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Board of Education, eight years; Shelton Conservation Commission; Board of Apportionment & Taxation, six years.
