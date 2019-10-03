Shelton Board of A&T candidate: Michelle Laubin

Michelle Laubin

Democrat

Board of Apportionment & Taxation

Shelton

48

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Attorney with Berchem Moses, P.C.

Education: Mahopac High School; Wells College; J.D., Northeastern University School of Law.

The most important issue in this election: Transparency and integrity of fiscal management in the city. We need a forensic/operational audit of city finances to determine how to regain the operational control that the 2018 audit report indicated was lacking, and we need to reform our budgeting practices, including but not limited to establishment of a reserve or “rainy day” fund.

Other issues: Transparency and integrity of city government in general. We need to develop a vision for what we want Shelton to be, and then a plan for how to get there, including a plan for city development. We need to make sure that our infrastructure is maintained and keeping pace with the population growth. We need a strong education system. We need a city government that is not constantly suing the Board of Education and seeking to deflect blame for its own shortcomings. As Abraham Lincoln said, a house divided against itself cannot stand.

Family: Married 20 years, husband Michael.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Democratic Town Committee, secretary. Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 2017-2019.

Campaign website: www.sheltondemocrats.com