Shelton Board of A&T candidate: Steven Guralnick
Steven Guralnick
Democrat
Board of Apportionment & Taxation
Shelton
Incumbent: Yes
Education: University Of Bridgeport.
The most important issue in this election: Advocating for a balanced budget that maintains Shelton's low tax rate. Listening to all views so the city budget represents all residents’ views. Important that the city has full transparency with its budgets and boards.
Other issues: Shelton school system is a concern especially coming from an education background. Shelton's finances are a mess and need a full forensic or operational audit to see where our money is going.
Family: Married and two adopted rescue dogs
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Democratic Town Committee.
