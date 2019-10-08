Shelton Board of Aldermen, 1st Ward: David Gidwani

Republican

Board of Aldermen, First Ward

Shelton

51

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Self-employed

Education: St. Xavier’s; HR College of Commerce & Economics; business management.

The most important issue in this election: There are many top issues: Keeping taxes affordable, supporting redevelopment of downtown, advocating for funding education, supporting seniors in our community, and maintaining open communication with the BOE and our citizens.

Other issues: We need to work as a team with one goal in mind: We are one Shelton.

Family: I am blessed with a loving family. I have been married for 21 years to my wife who is an elementary school teacher and I have two wonderful children who attend Shelton public schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Alderman, Ward One; Street Committee; served on the board of directors for Sikorsky Credit Union prior to becoming alderman.

Campaign website: Facebook: David Gidwani Alderman.