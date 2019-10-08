Shelton Board of Aldermen, 1st Ward: David Gidwani
Republican
Board of Aldermen, First Ward
Shelton
51
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Self-employed
Education: St. Xavier’s; HR College of Commerce & Economics; business management.
The most important issue in this election: There are many top issues: Keeping taxes affordable, supporting redevelopment of downtown, advocating for funding education, supporting seniors in our community, and maintaining open communication with the BOE and our citizens.
Other issues: We need to work as a team with one goal in mind: We are one Shelton.
Family: I am blessed with a loving family. I have been married for 21 years to my wife who is an elementary school teacher and I have two wonderful children who attend Shelton public schools.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Alderman, Ward One; Street Committee; served on the board of directors for Sikorsky Credit Union prior to becoming alderman.
Campaign website: Facebook: David Gidwani Alderman.