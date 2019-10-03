  • Paul Littlefield Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

Paul Littlefield

Democrat

Board of Aldermen, First Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Current job: Saint Paul’s Church, Huntington.

Education: Trumbull High School; Columbia.

The most important issue in this election: Relations between City Hall and the Board of Education.

Other issues: Fiscal responsibility, a transparent budget process, and having a vision for the future of Shelton.

Family: Unmarried.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: None at this time.