Shelton Board of Aldermen, 1st Ward, candidate: Paul Littlefield
Paul Littlefield
Democrat
Board of Aldermen, First Ward
Shelton
Incumbent: No
Current job: Saint Paul’s Church, Huntington.
Education: Trumbull High School; Columbia.
The most important issue in this election: Relations between City Hall and the Board of Education.
Other issues: Fiscal responsibility, a transparent budget process, and having a vision for the future of Shelton.
Family: Unmarried.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: None at this time.
