Shelton Board of Aldermen, 1st Ward, candidate: Anthony Simonetti

Anthony F. Simonetti

Republican

Board of Aldermen, First Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Simonetti has been a Shelton resident for 57 years. He attended Shelton elementary schools and received a B.S. degree from the University of Scranton. A licensed Connecticut Nursing Home Administrator, Simonetti has more than 30 years experience as an owner and manager of nursing homes in Shelton, Derby and Phoenix, Arizona. He also was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft in its Engineering Department and has experience as a restaurant manager.

Simonetti is married and has two adult sons. He has been a Biddy basketball and Flag football coach, a Shelton High band parent, Youth Connection volunteer and since 2011, the chairman of the Shelton Republican Town Committee. He is a founder of the Valley Shakespeare Festival, on the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop’s board of directors, and a White Hills Fire Co. #5 supporter.

A First Ward alderman since 1999, Simonetti priorities are low taxes, securing open space, expanding the Riverwalk and supporting Shelton public schools. He chaired the building committee responsible for the $25 million SHS renovation, and supported the $160 million repair, replacement and refurbishing of Shelton public schools. Simonetti’s goal is to continue balanced growth and minimize city expenditures while providing services and recreational activities to residents.