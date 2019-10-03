Shelton Board of Aldermen, 2nd Ward, candidate: Stanley Kudej

Stanley Kudej Stanley Kudej Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Aldermen, 2nd Ward, candidate: Stanley Kudej 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Stanley Kudej

Republican

Board of Aldermen, Second Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Work experience: Kudej retired from Allied Signal after 37 years and was a local 1010 UAW official in charge of workmen’s compensation.

Family: He and his late wife, Pat, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Background: A nearly lifelong resident of Shelton, Kudej is an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 16, where he has served as treasurer of its baseball team. He is a longtime member of Shelton’s Czech Club and a corporator of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. He was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2001 and an advocate of low taxes. A strong supporter of recreational opportunities for residents, he has been a Shelton Parks and Recreation Commission member for more than 25 years and Shelton National Little League president for more than 30 years. During that time he played an essential role starting the Challenger Little League for handicapped children.