Shelton Board of Aldermen, 2nd Ward, candidate: Eric McPhearson

Eric McPherson, Board of Aldermen, Second Ward candidate Eric McPherson, Board of Aldermen, Second Ward candidate Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Aldermen, 2nd Ward, candidate: Eric McPhearson 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Eric McPhearson

Republican

Board of Aldermen, Second Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Work experience: McPherson worked in the security and public safety fields for more than 25 years and helped to create Shelton’s Office of Emergency Management.

The most important issue in this election: He is a strong supporter of low taxes and balancing Shelton’s growth, development, and open space. He especially believes that government must live within its means. A strong and tireless advocate for the downtown area, he has worked with police officials to enhance public safety for safer neighborhoods. He successfully led efforts to have Shelton’s anti-blight ordinance amended to force absentee landlords to clean up their property, and has worked through the Street Committee to see that roads are repaired.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: A Shelton resident for most of his life, he is a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish. He is experienced in city government, having been elected in 1989 to the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and in 1991 to the Board of Aldermen where he served four terms. He was re-elected to the board in 2009, serving on the Public Health and Safety Committee and currently is Street Committee chairman. In 2015, he was elected as vice president of the board.