Shelton Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: John Anglace, Jr.

John Anglace, Jr.

Republican

Board of Aldermen Third Ward

Shelton

Age: 87

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired

Education: Bullard Havens Tech. School; University of Bridgeport; B.A., industrial relations.

The most important issue in this election: Tax stability/good education/senior tax stability.

Other issues: Fire, police emergency services; Senior Center services.

Family: two children, five grandchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of A&T, Board of Aldermen (28 years); Lions Club, American Legion, Boy Scouts.