https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-Board-of-Aldermen-3rd-Ward-candidate-14484206.php
Shelton Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: John Anglace, Jr.
Photo: Contributed Photo
John Anglace, Jr.
Republican
Board of Aldermen Third Ward
Shelton
Age: 87
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Retired
Education: Bullard Havens Tech. School; University of Bridgeport; B.A., industrial relations.
The most important issue in this election: Tax stability/good education/senior tax stability.
Other issues: Fire, police emergency services; Senior Center services.
Family: two children, five grandchildren.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of A&T, Board of Aldermen (28 years); Lions Club, American Legion, Boy Scouts.
View Comments