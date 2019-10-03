Shelton Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: Matt McGee

Matt McGee Matt McGee Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: Matt McGee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Matt McGee

Democrat

Board of Aldermen, Third Ward

Shelton

18

Incumbent: No

Current job: Dishwasher, Sassafras Diner.

Education: Shelton High School.

The most important issue in this election: The education budget is underfunded by $300 per student. This is unacceptable. As your alderman, I will work first and foremost to increase education spending by redirecting surplus funds from other city departments. We must invest more in our young people.

Other issues: Overdevelopment within the city is a major concern and as an alderman, I will look to curb high-density developments in suburban areas and to encourage smart development downtown. This starts with increasing public parking and one of the ways we can do this is by constructing a parking garage.

Family: My mom is a nurse at St Joseph’s Manor and my dad is retired. I love them both dearly and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support.

Campaign website: http://mcgee4alderman.wixsite.com/mcgee4alderman.