Shelton Board of Aldermen, 3rd Ward, candidate: Matt McGee
Matt McGee
Democrat
Board of Aldermen, Third Ward
Shelton
18
Incumbent: No
Current job: Dishwasher, Sassafras Diner.
Education: Shelton High School.
The most important issue in this election: The education budget is underfunded by $300 per student. This is unacceptable. As your alderman, I will work first and foremost to increase education spending by redirecting surplus funds from other city departments. We must invest more in our young people.
Other issues: Overdevelopment within the city is a major concern and as an alderman, I will look to curb high-density developments in suburban areas and to encourage smart development downtown. This starts with increasing public parking and one of the ways we can do this is by constructing a parking garage.
Family: My mom is a nurse at St Joseph’s Manor and my dad is retired. I love them both dearly and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support.
Campaign website: http://mcgee4alderman.wixsite.com/mcgee4alderman.