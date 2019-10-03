Shelton Board of Aldermen, 4th Ward, candidate: Noreen McGorty

Noreen McGorty, Board of Aldermen, Fourth Ward candidate Noreen McGorty, Board of Aldermen, Fourth Ward candidate Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Aldermen, 4th Ward, candidate: Noreen McGorty 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Noreen McGorty

Republican

Board of Aldermen, Fourth Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: I work at an investment advisory firm in Stamford.

Education: Graduated Iona College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a business management major.

The most important issue in this election: The top issue I will address if elected is to continue to hold the line on taxes and to closely manage city spending. The aldermen are the fiscal authority for the city and I take that responsibility very seriously. I pay close attention to the budget and spending.

Other issues: 1) ensuring responsible development and fighting the affordable housing project in Shelton and 2) addressing the communication issue between the Board of Education and the Board of Aldermen. There have been good improvements in this area but so much more is needed. This should include all of the aldermen taking some part in the responsibility of transparency.

Family: I’ve been married to my husband, Ben, for 28 years. I have a daughter, Siobhan; a son, Bennie; daughter-in-law, Florencia, and granddaughter, Savannah.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: The boards/commissions I belong to are Public Health and Safety Committee, the Emergency Medical Services Commission and the Board of Valley Emergency Services.

Maintaining the high standard of living in Shelton, working with the Board of Aldermen to keep the tax rate low and helping to continue the strong economic development that has been happening in the city. In the fourth ward, I will also work with the city and local sports organizations to maintain and improve the Nike site. This is a place that brings the community together.