Bernie Simons

Republicans

Board of Aldermen Fourth Ward

Shelton

Incumbent: No

A longtime city resident, I have my own insurance agency and have a financial background. I am here to represent all taxpayers in Shelton.

I feel I am uniquely qualified to serve on the Board of Aldermen, considering my years of experience working on city boards and commissions — including serving two terms on the Board of Education. I also have an in-depth understanding of city finances having served as chairman of the Board of Apportionment & Taxation as well as city Finance Committee chairman.

Having served on the Board of Education gives me a unique understanding on how that board operates and what it needs to best serve the school population. I also come in with an understanding of the city finances, through A&T, so I think I can help bridge the gap that exists between the two boards. For me, it is about cooperation, not competition. I also serve as chair of the city’s Public Building Improvement Committee, on which I have helped work with the Board of Education on several projects — including the new Sunnyside School roof, security enhancements at the elementary schools and the new football stadium — that have come in on time and on budget.