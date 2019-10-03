Shelton Board of Education: Wayne Bragg

Wayne Bragg Wayne Bragg Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Education: Wayne Bragg 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wayne Bragg

Democrat

Board of Education

Shelton

74

Incumbent: No

Current job: Instructor (Graduate Accounting) - University of Connecticut.

Education: Windsor, CT; B.S. - Central Conn. State University; M.B.A. - University of Connecticut.

The most important issue in this election: To meet the superintendent's goal of 85 percent on the Next Generation Accountability Assessment. That goal requires a new collaborative budget process where the BOA and the BOE strategically evaluate the needs of the school system, set high student expectations, and allocate the resources required. Otherwise, Shelton will continue to have lower rated schools than surrounding communities.

Other issues: Curriculum and technology must be kept current to give students the skills needed for 21st century jobs. STEM programs must be delivered across the entire system to every student to promote problem-solving and critical thinking. Personal finance courses are also necessary to give students the opportunity to succeed in a global economy.

Family: Wayne Bragg and his wife Kate have lived in Shelton for 30 years and have five adult children, two of whom attended Shelton schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Shelton Board of Apportionment & Taxation, corporator - Griffin Hospital

Campaign website: FaceBook: @waynebraggsheltonboe