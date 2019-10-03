Shelton Board of Education candidate: Amanda Kilmartin

Amanda “Mandy” Kilmartin

Democrat

Board of Education

Shelton

44

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Associate director of engagment strategies, Planetree International.

Education: Alta High, Sandy, Utah; Quinnipiac University.

The most important issue in this election: Improved relationships and more effective communication between the Board of Ed and the Board of Aldermen are imperative to the success of our schools. If elected, I am committed to working toward a more collaborative partnership that is focused on a shared vision of success for our schools and community.

Other issues: The social and emotional growth of our children is as important as their standardized test scores. I want to work to ensure we have the resources necessary (counselors, nurses, SROs, mindfulness/ SEL programs, etc.) to support our kids in becoming well-educated, kind, socially competent adults.

Family: As the daughter of a naval aviator, I didn’t grow up here in Conn. In 1995, I moved out to N.Y. for what was supposed to be a temporary, one-year gig. One day, in the summer of 1996, I was working as a volunteer EMT-Intermediate for Greenwich Emergency Medical Services, when Doug walked into the hospital ED. He was home from college and had turned up to work as a paramedic for the summer. Long story short: 20-something years, two kids and a mortgage later, I’m still here. We arrived in Shelton in 2006 with our then 1-year old, looking for a place we could afford to raise our growing family. We saw a lot of potential here for growth and development and were drawn in by the low property taxes. Over the last 13 years, we have grown into a family of four, with two fabulous boys who are both active in the town and school sports programs. Our oldest son is a rising SHS freshman and the other started at Perry Hill School in September. We also have two crazy dogs who love the open spaces here in town and are happy to spend their days chasing birds and squirrels and making friends with the family of deer behind our house. My husband is on the executive board for the Shelton Youth Lacrosse league and currently serves as league treasurer. For us, Shelton provides more than just an affordable place to live. Our friends, our fellow team moms and dads, our neighbors, our incredible teachers; they are our home, our community, and the foundation for this life we continue to build together.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current BOE member.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/KilmartinForBOE.