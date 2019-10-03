Shelton Board of Education candidate: Amy Romano

Amy Romano

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

A Connecticut native, Romano has been a longtime Shelton resident for more than 15 years where she and her husband, Mark, have raised three sons. Two of their sons are currently in the Shelton public schools and their eldest son will enter college this fall. Romano has been an active Shelton school system volunteer for the past 10 years.

Upon moving to Shelton in 2004, Romano realized the potential Shelton had to offer to families from a total community standpoint including affordable homes, lower tax base, and a great public school system. Romano’s focus and passion, personally and professionally, is building a better Shelton community. She and her husband have worked together to build and develop Romano Brothers Builders, their privately-owned business in Shelton, primarily on developing single family residential properties.

With a degree in interior design from Paier College of Art, Romano has spent the last two decades in real estate, business development and construction industries. Her early career includes over a decade of work managing large-scale retail interior design projects across Fairfield and Westchester counties. She is also a licensed real estate agent since 2007 and currently works with Real Estate Two located in Shelton. She has also managed multi-million dollar project budgets, including the oversight of public financing with the state of Connecticut.

Romano is running for her first term as a member of the Board of Education. She said she would like to further her community involvement by serving the Shelton public schools. Her business acumen and skills will help manage budgets, priorities, and investments in our schools as an active member of the board, said Romano. As a mother of three, Romano said she relates to families in Shelton and realizes the importance of developing our public school system; and through which would provide the opportunity needed to support our future economy. She said she believes strategic investments in the school system are key with being fiscally responsible.