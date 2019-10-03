Shelton Board of Education candidate: Ben Perry

Ben Perry

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

I am a lifetime resident of Shelton. I have been married to my wife, Christen (also a lifetime resident) for 20 years, with two daughters both currently in the Shelton public school system.

I am a private business owner dedicated to the continued development of the city of Shelton and doing the best for our city, its schools and families. I went through the Shelton school system and am dedicated to doing what’s best for Shelton’s children. My father-in-law was the superintendent of Shelton public schools for 18 years and was an inspiration to me in seeking a seat on the BOE and serving our schools and residents.

As an advocate of helping educate children, I served for three years a board of director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley and am a member of the Boys & Girls Hall of Fame. The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe environment for children with programs that inspire, educate, guide, and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

I am a 10-year member, and currently serve on the board of directors, of the Friends of Jimmy Miller, Inc. charity. The Friends of Jimmy Miller, Inc. is dedicated to raising funds to support programs that benefit children in crisis.

Many of these programs and services deal with positive reinforcement, teaching life skills and adolescent development.

As a member of these organizations and their boards who currently provide services to children in Shelton, I would welcome the opportunity to serve the residents of our city on the Shelton Board of Education and help make our schools and their programs the best they can be to provide a quality education for all our children.