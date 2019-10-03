  • Carl Rizzo Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Rizzo is a graduate of some of the same Shelton schools his two children graduated from. A 49-year resident of Shelton, he has been actively involved in Shelton civic associations, including St. Margaret Mary’s Church Men’s League and Shelton National Little League, where he has served as vice president for the past 20 years. He has also served as president of Shelton Travel Baseball for the past three years. These nonprofits have required creative use of limited funding to succeed, a discipline he would like to bring to the Board of Education.

Rizzo holds degrees in electrical engineering technology and information technology, serving as an ultrasound technical support instructor and technical liaison to Japan for Hitachi Healthcare Americas. Working at the intersection of two vital and growing industries - technology and health care, Rizzo knows the skills we must equip our children with today in order for them to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce.