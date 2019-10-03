Shelton Board of Education candidate: Darlisa Ritter

Darlisa Ritter

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

67

Incumbent: Yes

Work experience: I taught for 40 years in the Shelton public school system. I am retired.

Education: Graduated from Shelton High School in 1969; Western CT State University, B.S. in elementary education with concentrations in science and math; University of Bridgeport, M.S., sixth year, doctorates in education management/leadership and human resources.

The most important issue in this election: My top issue is addressing students’ needs and directing funds to support student progress through effective practices. I will be using 40 years of knowledge, skills and leadership from local and state level experiences to reorganize and manage resources to accomplish this goal.

Other issues: Of equal importance to me is to enact Board of Education policies and procedures that support transparency and accountability for decisions and the school budget for now and the future.

Family: I am a member of a fifth-generation Shelton family. My daughter and I still reside on the family property. I was married to the late Daniel C. Ritter.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Board of Education member, member of Shelton Senior Center, National Educator and Milken Family Foundation member. Also served as board member, of which three years were chair, of the CT State Department of Education, Celebration of Excellence Program, five years as chair and member for the CT State Department Bureau of Certification and Professional Development and Accreditation Review Team.