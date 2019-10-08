Shelton Board of Education candidate: Diana Meyer

Diana Meyer

Diana Meyer

Democrat

Board of Education

Shelton

51

Incumbent: No

Current job: Commercial credit analyst - commercial banking - Wells Fargo.

Education: Pinkerton Academy, Derry N.H.; Keene State College, Keene, N.H.

The most important issue in this election: There is an adversarial relationship between the city and the Board of Education. We cannot succeed in achieving the goal of educating our children until we learn to work together. It is vital that the joint quarterly meetings between the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Education continue.

Other issues: The Republican group of nine candidates for Board of Education have stated in their primary questionnaire for the Shelton Herald, that one of their initiatives is alignment with Mayor Mark Lauretti. This directly goes against the role of a Board of Education member. The role is to make all decisions independent of special interests or partisan politics.

Family: Next year my husband and I will be celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary. We have lived in Shelton for 20 years and have a daughter who went through the Shelton public school system and is currently enrolled in college.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Valley Chamber of Commerce Women in Networking; board member of the Animal Center of Newtown.