Shelton Board of Education candidate: James Orazietti
James Orazietti
Republican
Board of Education
Shelton
Incumbent: No
Work experience: Retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.
Education: Shelton; CCSU.
The most important issue in this election: Accountability.
Other issues: The return of effective cooperating communication between City Hall and the BOE is paramount to the end goal of quality education for our students.
Family: Married; wife, Sharon, daughter, Kelly.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Youth coach; former assistant registrar of voters; conservation commissioner; Perry Hill school building committee vice chair; four terms on the Board of Education; current Public Improvement Building Committee and Zoning Board of Appeals member.
