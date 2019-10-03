Shelton Board of Education candidate: James Orazietti

James Orazietti

James Orazietti

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Work experience: Retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.

Education: Shelton; CCSU.

The most important issue in this election: Accountability.

Other issues: The return of effective cooperating communication between City Hall and the BOE is paramount to the end goal of quality education for our students.

Family: Married; wife, Sharon, daughter, Kelly.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Youth coach; former assistant registrar of voters; conservation commissioner; Perry Hill school building committee vice chair; four terms on the Board of Education; current Public Improvement Building Committee and Zoning Board of Appeals member.