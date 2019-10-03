Shelton Board of Education candidate: John Fitzgerald

John Fitzgerald

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Fitzgerald is a lifelong resident of Shelton. He attended grammar schools in Shelton, he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull before attending and graduating from WPI in Worchster, Mass., in 1975 and then going forward to receive his B.S .in civil construction management in 1979. Like his grandfather before him, he has always had a passion for building. He has worked for P J Stella Construction in Massachusetts, as the co-owner of Erin Associates in Shelton and now heads JK Fitzgerald Construction Co. in Shelton. He has provided residents in Shelton and surrounding towns with some of the best built homes in the area that have incredible curb appeal, he says. He is also a property manager, provides excavations services, general contracting and construction maintenance consulting services.

Fitzgerald has utilized his building expertise and construction management services to give back to Shelton as a community service volunteer, especially to the Shelton Public Schools. He is currently vice chairman of he Shelton Housing Authority and recently oversaw the rehabilitation of senior apartments on River Road. He was an important part of the $25 million Shelton High School Building and Renovation Commission and has worked on the renovations committees of Mohegan, Elizabeth Shelton, Long Hill, the Perry Hill schools, along with the Shelton High sprinkler system renovation project and the building of the Shelton Intermediate School in the early 90s.