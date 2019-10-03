Shelton Board of Education candidate: Kathleen Yolish

Kathy Yolish Kathy Yolish Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Board of Education candidate: Kathleen Yolish 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kathleen Yolish

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

69

Incumbent: Yes

Work experience: Retired Shelton educator.

Education: St Joseph High School; Sacred Heart University - B.A.; Southern Connecticut State University - M.A.

The most important issue in this election: My goals include the following: To bring the Board of Education, the mayor and Board of Aldermen together as a working team, discussing budgetary needs with a strong focus on more transparency in finance, school safety issues, reinstituting a joint technology committee and forming a strong coalition for the children, staff, parents and taxpayers in Shelton.

Other issues: To find monies for more guidance counselors, social workers, paraprofessionals, academic support tutors and needed staff; to work to find ways to fund the cost of the unfunded mandates that the State of CT imposes on the school system; to meet the challenges of the “Smarter Balance” (SBAC) assessments and resolve to help students achieve their greatest potential by analyzing scores and using data to continue to drive instruction while focusing on individualized pupil needs.

Family: I have lived in Shelton for more than 55 years. My family owned and operated businesses in the community for many years. My husband of 44 years is Norman and I have a 14-year-old Morkie named Kinzy Bean.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former chair and vice chair of BOE Policy Committee, Teaching & Learning Committee, former Finance Committee, liaison BOE and SEA, chairman of Full Day Kindergarten Committee, Shelton Dog Park Committee, JA in a Day volunteer, Shelton elementary school volunteer, author of educational articles for quarterly issues of Shelton Life Magazine, contributor to local news media, supporter of Shelton Animal Shelter and parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton.