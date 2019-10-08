Shelton Board of Education candidate: Ruth Parkins

Ruth Parkins

Ruth Parkins

Republican

Board of Education

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Parkins has resided in Shelton for more than 40 years and has two daughters who have both attended Shelton public schools. She is employed by the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Co. where she is the public and government relations specialist. She is a summa cum laude graduate of Sacred Heart University with a B.S. in business administration and earned her M.S. in business and public administration from the University of New Haven.

As an active member and community leader, Parkins served as a member of the Shelton Planning & Zoning Commission for 10 years and as its chairperson from 2009-2017. She is currently a member of the executive board of the Valley United Way’s board of directors, and an executive board member for the Shelton Economic Development Corporation, and president of the Meadow Lake Condo Association.

Parkins has been the recipient of several prestigious community awards, most notably the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Gold Seal Award, the Shelton Economic Development Raymond P. Lavietes Award for Outstanding Leadership and Vision and the Valley United Way Charles H. Flynn Humanitarian Award.

Parkin’s business and leadership experience will bring valuable insight to the Board of Education day-to-day operations and promote better public relations and understanding with the citizens of Shelton.