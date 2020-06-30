Shelton: Cedar Village developer responds to Phase 2 detractors

The developer of Cedar Village at Carrolls told residents at a public hearing this past week that he is working to appease Coram Avenue residents opposed to Phase 2 of the project while maintaining his vision of downtown redevelopment.

The Planning and Zoning Commission last year approved Phase 1 of construction at 320 Howe Ave., the former Carroll’s Home Improvement site, and developer Don Stanziale Jr. presented plans at a P&Z public hearing last month for a four-story building with 30 apartments and 31 parking spots behind the present structure.

Stanziale is seeking an expansion of the Planned Development District for proposed construction at the corner of Coram Avenue and Hill Street behind the Phase 1 work.

Citing traffic and building size concerns, Coram Avenue residents on Wednesday continued to call on the commission to reject Stanziale’s Phase 2 plans.

“I’ve listened to all of the concerns, and I am trying to accommodate them without altering my original vision that I put my heart and soul into bringing it to life,” said Stanziale. “I want to make Shelton a place where people want to live and visit.

“This project is a big part of revitalizing this part of Shelton,” added Stanziale.

The developer said the Phase 2 building is the perfect addition to the neighborhood, which surrounds Town Hall and the church.

“We plan to complete the landscaping, lighting and the sidewalks along the corner of Howe Ave., Hill Street and Coram,” said Stanziale. “I understand all of the concern regarding parking. We will have adequate parking for all of the tenants, plus extra, which will be across from Phase 1 in the parking lot on Howe Avenue.”

The first phase of the Cedar Village at Carrolls development has been underway for months: 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers. The existing L-shaped building will be incorporated into the new structure, which will be four stories tall.

For the second phase, the new building would have two interior parking levels and be up to 60 feet tall, although it would appear to be three stories high from Coram Avenue because of the grade change from Howe to Coram, developers said.

The proposed building would have an entrance and exit from Coram Avenue to the two levels of parking. The building would also be 133 feet high at its peak.

“I oppose this project … as it will have a negative impact to my property, the health and safety of my family and neighbors (and) is not in harmony with the neighborhood,” said Krogan Carreno, owner of 281-283 Coram Ave.

The residents all spoke about the already dangerous intersection at Coram Avenue and Hill Street with numerous accidents over the years, saying the larger development would only add to the congestion.

Carreno said the development as proposed would only exacerbate an already dangerous traffic situation on the corner of Hill Street and Coram Avenue. He requested that an updated accident study be prepared by the police department and submitted to the commission.

“This building will be 13 feet higher than the peak of the adjacent building,” said Joseph Marcinczyk of 291 Coram Ave. “Thirteen feet are a lot of feet. It is one and one-third stories higher than the building next to it.”

Marcinczyk said it is difficult to envision the impact of the building considering its setback to the road and the elevation in what has always been a residential neighborhood.

Carreno said that Phase 1, which fronts on Howe Avenue, compliments the downtown redevelopment, but Phase 2 only disrupts a residential neighborhood.

The public hearing was continued. A video recording of the meeting can be viewed at the city’s website. Residents can submit comments at least 24 hours before the next hearing. Comments can be mailed or dropped off at the P&Z office at 54 Hill St., or emailed to a.castro@cityofshelton.org.

Carroll’s Home Improvement, long a staple of Shelton’s downtown, went out of business in April 2014 after 60 years at the site.

