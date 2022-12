This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Residents can celebrate Hanukkah this month with a six-foot ice-carved menorah on the Huntington Green.

Chabad of Shelton, Monroe and Stratford will be holding its fifth annual menorah lighting, the Light Up Shelton Chanukah celebration, at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature the ice menorah carving and lighting, a chocolate gelt drop, hot latkes and donuts.

“We thought of an ice menorah because the message of Hanukkah and its lights are extremely powerful,” said Rabbi Shneur Brook, director of Chabad of Shelton and Monroe.

“It's not only a Jewish message,” he added, “it's a universal one as well — a message of freedom of religion, and freedom over oppression.”

Brook said the Chabad decided to put up a menorah carved of ice to attract the most attention.

“This is something that the valley has never seen before and will be remembered by all for its strong and universal message,” Brook added. “Our community is really excited about this. This is not something you see every day.”

For more information or to RSVP, visit jewishshelton.com/Chanukah or call 203-364-4149.