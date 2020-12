SHELTON — Several planned renovations — including new security enhancements — will keep City Hall closed for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Lauretti announced on Friday that City Hall will be closed starting Dec. 28 and will reopen Jan. 4. The city clerk’s office, which will be undergoing renovations, will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5.

“There is a lot of work going on in this building over the next couple of weeks,” Lauretti said, “so I was thinking of closing the building completely the week between Christmas and New Year’s to get the work done.”

Work will include installing a new key fob system for the building. The aldermen approved $15,169 — with funding covered through the state Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) — for the materials. The installation work will be done by in-house personnel.

Lauretti said the key fob system will “control the flow of people in and out of our offices.” That is important, the mayor said, in the face of the pandemic.

“We’ve been talking about security issues at our buildings for years,” Lauretti said. “This is an opportunity to take care of this.”

City IT Director Dan Bednarsky said, with the new key fob system, City Hall will “always be on lockdown mode,” with no one entering unless they use their fob or are buzzed in. With this system, people coming to City Hall would ring a buzzer, similar to entering the city’s schools or central office.

Bednarsky said, once buzzed in, a person would then be directed to the necessary department by an individual who would be stationed in the entrance hallway.

Lauretti said the city employees, and some members of boards and commissions, would have key fobs, but those details still need to be finalized.

The other renovations being completed at City Hall include refurbishment of the city clerk’s office, plans for which were approved by the aldermen in September, with work being done in-house with $20,000 — covered through LoCIP — put aside for the materials.

There is also work being done on the third floor, with replacement of the floor, which suffered water damage some months ago, and renovations to the zoning office, Lauretti said.

During the closure, Lauretti said residents wishing to pay their taxes before Jan. 1 can do so through the mail and online. If you mail your payment to the tax collector’s office, and it is postmarked with a December date, it will post as paid to your account with the December date.

Online services can be accessed at the city of Shelton website and click on Tax Collector under City Departments. People can search taxes paid and unpaid, print out receipts for the IRS, and make payments online. If making a payment, you can pay by E-check, debit, or credit card (please note there are fees associated with these payment methods and are explained on the website).

Residents can also pay their tax bill at any Webster Bank branch in Shelton through Feb. 1. Beginning Jan. 2, and through Feb. 1, residents can also pay at any People’s United Bank branch. Residents do not need to be a customer with either bank to pay at one of them, and they must have your original bill to pay at a bank. Delinquent taxes cannot be paid at a bank.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com