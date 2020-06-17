Shelton City Hall gets protective upgrades

SHELTON — The city has spent some $50,000 on protective equipment in the face of the pandemic, according to Shelton’s emergency management director, with more expense to come.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in two of the most visited offices — the city clerk and the tax assessor — with sanitizing stations expected to be installed throughout City Hall for when city offices will be open to residents again, said Michael Maglione.

“The money spent has been on the Plexiglass and personal protective equipment, and that number will grow,” said Maglione. “The state and federal governments have set a goal of reimbursing 100 percent of expenses on items that, of course, meet all the guidelines.”

The Board of Aldermen approved $10,000 in appropriations for coronavirus pandemic protective equipment, with the expectation that the money would be reimbursed through FEMA grants.

Last month, City Hall office hours were expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city website states that offices are open by appointment only, but Maglione said people can visit the assessor to pay tax bills or the building department.

Maglione said the building department remains one of the busiest in City Hall. People can come to the office, inform personnel what they need and, if determined necessary, can come in the office. Entrance is limited, and Maglione said lines can get long.

“There was 20 people alone (Tuesday) morning,” said Maglione.

The Shelton Community Center, senior center, libraries, registrar of voters’ office and the Youth Service Bureau remain closed to the public. The animal shelter is taking reports by phone for routine cases.

While the Huntington Library branch remains closed, the Plumb Memorial Library is offering curbside pickup of library materials.

Those interested in requesting items can email plumbcurbsidepickup@gmail.com or call 203-924-1580, Ext. 5101. Pickups will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. At this time, five Shelton Library items per family can be requested. For information about the pickup policies, visit the library’s website.

The City Yard and the Transfer Station have remained open regular hours throughout the pandemic; trash and recycling pickup has also continued as scheduled.

