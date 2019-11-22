Shelton DAR mails Christmas-in-a-box

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the DAR recently mailed Christmas-in-a-box to three service members overseas. Two of the recipients are relatives of members of the local chapter. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the DAR recently mailed Christmas-in-a-box to three service members overseas. Two of the recipients are relatives of members of the local chapter. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton DAR mails Christmas-in-a-box 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) mailed three postal boxes with foods for a Christmas feast to three military personnel deployed overseas.

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman DAR chapter was able to sent the packages thanks to all those who donated items in the Christmas-in-a-Box at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day at the Riverwalk.

Because of these donations, the local chapter was able to fill three postal boxes with foods for a Christmas feast to three military personnel deployed overseas. Also included in the boxes were hand knitted cotton washcloths, packs of playing cards, personal care items and Christmas candy canes.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information, visit http://www.sarahriggshumphreysdar.org/