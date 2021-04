Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON - Crack sealing on more than a dozen roads began this week throughout the city.

A contractor hired by the city’s Public Works Department began the work on Beacon Hill Terrace, Carraige Drive, Oak Hill Lane, Trap Falls Road, Winfield Drive, Giessler Drive, Warwick Drive, Stone House Road, Kazo Drive, Lobsterback Road, Richard Boulevard, Bruce Drive, Audobon Lane and Tolley Bridge Road, in that order.