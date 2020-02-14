Shelton DTC hosts Democratic Presidential primary forum

Shelton Democrats will be hosting a 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary forum on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library.

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee is inviting all residents to hear from surrogates for every leading presidential campaign.

The event will feature former Lt. Gov. Kevin Sullivan (for former Vice President Joe Biden); state Sen. Bob Duff (for former Mayor Pete Buttigieg); state Rep. Mike D’Agostino (for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders); Shelton DTC member Quinn Weber (for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren); and former Weston DTC Chair Amy Shapiro (for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and Bloomberg CT State Director Brett Broesder (for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg).

To register, visit @SheltonDemocrats on Facebook.