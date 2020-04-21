Shelton DTC offering grocery delivery service

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee. The Shelton Democratic Town Committee. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton DTC offering grocery delivery service 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The Shelton Democratic Town Committee will be offering a pickup and delivery service for residents who cannot get to the grocery store.

The service will begin Wednesday and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A member of the Democratic Town Committee will go to a local grocery store where an order has been placed and paid for to pick up and deliver up to four grocery bags of food to the individual who has requested the service. There is no cost for the service and tips will not be accepted.

Those who need service should contact Jean Cayer at 203-929-6931. The order must be prepaid and a pickup time must be set when making the service request.