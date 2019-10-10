Shelton Day 2019

Miori Wisdom, 9, of Trumbull puts out a fire at Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Shelton, Connecticut.

Under gray skies the city of Shelton held its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6 at Veterans Memorial Park. The fair, hosted in partnership with Rotary Club, featured local bands, food trucks and nearly 100 vendor booths.