Miori Wisdom, 9, of Trumbull puts out a fire at Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Shelton, Connecticut.
Miori Wisdom, 9, of Trumbull puts out a fire at Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Shelton, Connecticut.
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image
1of/12
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 12
Miori Wisdom, 9, of Trumbull puts out a fire at Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Shelton, Connecticut.
Miori Wisdom, 9, of Trumbull puts out a fire at Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Shelton, Connecticut.
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Under gray skies the city of Shelton held its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, October 6 at Veterans Memorial Park. The fair, hosted in partnership with Rotary Club, featured local bands, food trucks and nearly 100 vendor booths.