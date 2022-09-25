Shelton Day returns to downtown Oct. 2
The Derby-Shelton Rotary hosted its annual Shelton Day on Sunday, Oct. 3 on the Shelton Riverwalk. The event featured live music, food trucks and tethered hot air balloon rides.
SHELTON — Shelton Day makes its annual return downtown on Oct. 2.
This year, the event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will once again feature more than 70 vendors, numerous food offerings and the return of the popular hot air balloon from CT Voyager.
