SHELTON — Shelton Day makes its annual return downtown on Oct. 2.

This year, the event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will once again feature more than 70 vendors, numerous food offerings and the return of the popular hot air balloon from CT Voyager.

“The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is excited to again host Shelton Day," said Rotary Club President Betsey Doane. “Come with family and friends to meet a diverse set of vendors, help us serve our community, and have fun.”

Dominic Mantuano will serve as the emcee for the event. Sponsors will be recognized, and Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti will speak at noon.

Vendors and demonstrators will include Friends of the Shelton Animal Shelter, Seymour Pink, Shelton High School Marching Band and many more.

An assortment of foods and fares will be available, including Streetside Hotdog Cart, Jim’s Valley Soft Serve, The Melting Truck, Italian Ices of CT. Bad Sons Beer Company will provide locally made Derby beer and an assortment of canned mixed drinks. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

“We are very excited to be a part of Shelton Day,” said William da Silva, owner of Bad Sons. “Being a local brewery, Shelton always comes first to us. Even in our logo, since we’re from Shelton.”

In addition, Shelton’s Jones Winery will supply white and red wine.

“We are thrilled to be participating in Shelton Day,” Jones Family Farm owner Jamie Jones said. “We greatly appreciate the support of the community, which makes the growing of our crops possible. We look forward to having our wines served.”

A limited number of the Shelton Day 2022 T-shirts will be available for purchase at the Rotary tent. Attendees are encouraged to visit vendors through a Bingo game for prizes.

Entertainment options include tethered balloon rides,The Roaming Railroad, Magic Dan and several musical performers.

Hot air balloon rides can be pre-paid at balloon.sheltonday.org. Rides will be $40 in advance, and $50 walk-up per person.

Sponsorships and vendor spaces are still available. For more information, email vendors@sheltonday.org.

Proceeds from Shelton Day will fund local community service projects and grants. Visit the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club website www.derby-sheltonrotary.org, or contact Chairperson Joe Shapiro with questions and more information at chair@sheltonday.org or 203-751-5149.