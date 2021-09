Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Shelton Day is returning this year — and with it comes vendors, food trucks, a car show, musical performances and hot air balloon rides.

Shelton Day, sponsored by the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Riverwalk on Canal Street to accommodate any social distancing concerns.