Shelton Day celebration Oct. 6

The city’s annual Shelton Day event will be on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Canal Street East. The event, presented in partnership with the Shelton Rotary Club, features local bands, food trucks and nearly 100 vendor booths.

The entertainment schedule is as follows: 11 a.m. to noon, Shelton's own Sammy Blanchette and Friends performs rock music; noon to 12:15 p.m., proclamation by Mayor Mark Lauretti; 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., performance by Shelton High School Marching Band; 12:30 to 2 p.m., Sammy Blanchette and Friends perform; 2 to 2:30 p.m.. Shelton's Own Danny Magic outs on a mahic show; 2:30 to 3 p.m., Vocal Group: Harmony on the Sound; 3 to 5 p.m., Jake Kulik and the Lowdown perform.

Vendors can still apply for a booth online at www.Derby-SheltonRotary.org.