SHELTON — Shelton Day is returning this year — and with it comes vendors, food trucks, a car show, musical performances and hot air balloon rides.

Shelton Day, sponsored by the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Riverwalk on Canal Street to accommodate any social distancing concerns.

Julie Blakeman, club president and event co-chair, said the event remains a chance for local businesses to be “celebrated” the first weekend in Shelton.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure a great event that everyone can feel comfortable attending,” Blakeman said.

The community celebration will feature the first Shelton Shop Hop. Businesses can sign up to be on the official shop hop map.

The program runs from the morning of Oct. 1 to noon on Oct. 3, during which time anyone can download an official shop hop map, visit each business, and get their maps stamped. Completed maps can be turned into the Derby-Shelton Rotary tent on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a chance to win a grand prize.

“2020 was a struggle for all businesses, this Shelton Day weekend we would like to increase foot traffic into all our devoted brick and mortar businesses,” Blakeman said. “This shop hop is designed to get consumers to walk through your doors.”

Shop hoppers will not be required to make a purchase at any participating business for their maps to be stamped, however, each business is encouraged to have a special shop hop promotion/special that weekend, Blakeman said.

Businesses can contact Blakeman or visit www.sheltonday.eventbrite.com to sign up for the event. To sponsor the hot air balloon sponsorship, contact Blakeman at jmblakeman1115@gmail.com.

