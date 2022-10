SHELTON — Residents might be surprised to see absentee ballot applications in their mailbox soon.

City Clerk Margaret Domorod said her office has received requests for numbered absentee ballot applications from representatives of candidate campaigns, and she wants residents to be aware and not be concerned if they receive unsolicited applications.

“We do not want voters overwhelmed when they receive this application,” said Domorod. “If they want to use it, they may, or they do not have to do anything with it."

“The voter can download the application from the city website, request one be mailed to them by this office or come in person,” she added. “It’s their decision what they do.”

Domorod said a candidate representative for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s campaign requested 2,910 applications and a representative from the Republican State Committee requested 2,600. According to Domorod, unaffiliated voters will not receive these applications, only registered Democrats and Republicans.

“If you already requested an absentee ballot application and returned the application, disregard the one you received (unsolicited),” Domorod said referring to those who have already submitted their application and are questioning why they have not yet received a ballot. “We just want this to be clear to voters.”

Domorod said outside of these application requests from political campaigns, the city clerk has received an additional 200 absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 8 election. The department planned to start sending out applications Oct. 7.

Domorod also reminded residents that COVID cannot be used as a reason for obtaining the absentee ballot, and all returned ballots must have a “wet” signature, meaning the signature must be done with a pen and not be a copy.

Photocopies of signatures are not acceptable and parents cannot sign for their children who are away at college, or for a spouse. Signature by power of attorney is not permitted either. Only a person assisting the voter on the application is required to sign the declaration on the application.

In 2020, amid the early stages of the pandemic, the Secretary of the State’s Office distributed absentee ballot applications to all registered voters prior to the presidential election. The town clerk’s office, however, does not send out unsolicited applications, nor are ballots ever sent out without a valid application.

Voting by absentee ballot in Connecticut is subject to specific eligibility requirements. The reasons listed on the ballot application are: active service in the armed forces; absence from town of residence; sickness; religious tenets forbidding secular activity on the day of the election; duties as a primary, election or referendum official at a polling place other than your own during all of the hours of voting; and physical disability.