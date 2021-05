City Democrats led by mayoral candidate David Eldridge have announced a full slate of candidates for the November ballot.

DTC Chair David Gioiello, who stood alongside Eldridge Tuesday night at the Riverwalk as he announced he would be running against 15-term incumbent Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti, said the Democrats’ campaign is titled "The Change We Need. The Team You Deserve."

"The Shelton Democrats have a plan to effectively govern but we need your help at the ballot box in November,” Gioiello said. “Together, we will bring the change we need with the team you deserve."

Gioiello said the DTC campaign will focus on what Shelton could be with new leaders — a thriving downtown of restaurants, arts and open spaces to exercise and let your children safely play, he said.

“Under a new administration, leaders are held accountable to use your tax dollars on improving the quality of the schools, businesses and public safety,” Gioiello said. “Leaders would evaluate the city's needs to unleash new opportunities for the city to grow and prosper.”

Eldridge will head the ticket.

"I am in it to win,” Eldridge said. “I commit to maintaining our low tax rate, but I will do a better job managing our city and our resources so we can improve our infrastructure and quality of life for the future.”

Shelton Democrats are endorsing two candidates for each ward on the Board of Aldermen. For Ward 1, Gioiello and Wayne Bragg will be running, with Kevin Kosty and Michelle Bialek in Ward 2, Jarrett Frazier and Matt McGee in Ward 3, and Michelle Laubin and Amanda Kilmartin in Ward 4.

McGee, Laubin and Kilmartin are also endorsed by the Envision Shelton ticket, which announced its candidates for aldermen seats two weeks ago.

Incumbents Kate Kutash, Patti Moonan and Diana Meyer will be seeking reelection to the Board of Education. Fellow Democrats Lorraine Rossner, Envision Shelton chair and longtime assistant superintendent, and Joan Littlefield are also running for school board seats.

Jimmy Tickey will be seeking reelection on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Nancy Dickal is also running for P&Z. John Uysal, an incumbent alternate, is also running for re-election.

Joe Knapik will be seeking another term on the Board of Apportionment and Taxation. Michael Duncan and Denese Deeds are also running for the six-person board which seats three Democrats and three Republicans.

Jean Cayer will be seeking election to the Board of Library Directors.

“The vision we have had here for 30 years is out of gas,” Eldridge said. “We need new energy, someone who knows how to solve problems and is willing to work with people. I am ready to work tirelessly for the people of Shelton.”

Shelton Democratic Town Committee Wards will meet in July to nominate candidates. For more information, visit SheltonDemocrats.com.

