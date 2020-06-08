Shelton Democrats seek creation of board to review complaints against police

SHELTON — Democrats are calling on city leaders to establish an independent citizen board to review complaints against the police department.

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee urged the creation of a review board and adding curriculum focused on the history of race and racism in America in the school system in the wake of the nationwide protest following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Shelton has played host to two protests over the past week, the most recent a march Saturday from City Hall to the Derby-Shelton Bridge, where those marching in Shelton met with others marching from Derby City Hall.

“We are committed to recruiting candidates who will engage with Shelton’s growing diverse population and we will fight for social, economic and racial justice,” read a DTC statement.

“We encourage the Shelton Board of Education to add the history of race and racism in America to the school curriculum,” the statement read. “We urge the Board of Aldermen to consider establishing via ordinance an independent Citizen's Review Board to review complaints against the police department.”

Attempts to reach Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr., a Republican, were unsuccessful; requests for comment from Mayor Mark Lauretti, a Republican, and the city RTC were not immediately returned.

The DTC statement came after both interim Superintendent Beth Smith and Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish echoed calls for a discussion on race and racism on the local level.

“As a retired Shelton teacher and now board chair, I feel that the recent protests that have evolved throughout the country needs to be discussed within families as well as the classroom,” said Yolish.

“Children form many questions from a very young age with respect to race and racial differences,” added Yolish. “It is with a strong connection between school and home that a better understanding and appreciation that we are alike in many ways but also different. These differences need to be respected, valued and treasured as being unique.”

Smith, in a statement released Friday, said she condemns discrimination in every form.

“Our global society is changing rapidly before our eyes,” she said. “Worldwide protests are occurring daily. The senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others cannot and should not be tolerated. These tragedies bring to light the racism and discrimination that is present in societies.”

Smith said the school system’s vision statement calls for the district to prepare students to become responsible, successful citizens of a global society.

“In order to fulfill our vision, as a community, we need to do better,” said Smith. “There are several things we need to work on. We need to ensure that our environments are inclusive, ones that address the biases of our society. We need to validate and address the racial and economic inequities within our society. We need to continue to use education to teach tolerance and acceptance. We need to support our minority students and families.”

Yolish said the Shelton she grew up in and taught in pushed against bias and recognized diversity in a multicultural society.

“I affirm Dr. Smith’s condemnation of discrimination in any manner, endorse her position to validate and address racial and economic inequities within our society and wholeheartedly agree that we must unite as a team devoted to teaching tolerance and acceptance,” said Yolish. “Education is the key to making all students feel supported, valued and worthy of being an integral part of the school community.”

