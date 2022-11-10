Shelton's eagle monument takes flight to new home
The Eagle monument outside the War Memorial building at Riverview Park in Shelton will be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park as part of a plan to consolidate and expand the war memorial off Canal Street. The War Memorial building, which is not used by veterans groups locally, will be decommissioned and returned to the Parks and Recreation Department.
SHELTON — The eagle monument — long a staple in front of the war memorial building at Riverview Park — took flight Monday.
Crews moved the monument from its long-standing spot at the park to its new home at Veterans Memorial Park on Canal Street. The move was planned to be made prior to the Veterans Day ceremony Friday at 10:30 a.m.
