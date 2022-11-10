Skip to main content
Shelton's eagle monument takes flight to new home

Photo of Brian Gioiele
Brian Gioiele

The Eagle monument outside the War Memorial building at Riverview Park in Shelton will be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park as part of a plan to consolidate and expand the war memorial off Canal Street. The War Memorial building, which is not used by veterans groups locally, will be decommissioned and returned to the Parks and Recreation Department.
SHELTON — The eagle monument — long a staple in front of the war memorial building at Riverview Park — took flight Monday. 

Crews moved the monument from its long-standing spot at the park to its new home at Veterans Memorial Park on Canal Street. The move was planned to be made prior to the Veterans Day ceremony Friday at 10:30 a.m. 

American Legion Sutter-Terlizzi Post 16 will conduct the program at the park. The ceremony will be followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Post 16, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave. 

The eagle will join the monuments already in place — plus a new one commemorating the war on terror to be added in the near future — at Veterans Memorial Park. 

