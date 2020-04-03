Shelton Easter sunrise service canceled because of coronavirus rules

SHELTON — The Easter Sunrise service originally scheduled for April 12 at Jones Family Farm has been canceled by the organizing churches.

The annual event is organized by the Huntington churches and normally held at the Candy Cane Hill portion of the farm. With the social distancing and state mandate that no more than five people gather in one location, the service has been canceled.

Jones Family Farms posted on its Facebook page: “While the Easter Sunrise service cannot happen at the farm this year, we know that day people around the globe will be connecting with their loved ones in their homes or perhaps with their church families online.

“This will pass. Even in the dark of winter, we know that spring comes again. Have hope. Be safe. Stay separate.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com