Shelton's Echo Hose Ambulance unveils new simulated training rooms
SHELTON — Echo Hose Ambulance Corps has unveiled its new training center — and thanked some helping hands in the process.
Members of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club earlier this year spent their Day of Service creating a training room at Echo Hose Ambulance’s training center off Coram Avenue, complete with mock environments to simulate calls. The club also obtained grants to purchase desks for the main Emergency Medical Services headquarters off Meadow Street.