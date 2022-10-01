Shelton's Echo Hose Ambulance unveils new simulated training rooms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Echo Hose Ambulance Corps has unveiled its new training center — and thanked some helping hands in the process.

Members of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club earlier this year spent their Day of Service creating a training room at Echo Hose Ambulance’s training center off Coram Avenue, complete with mock environments to simulate calls. The club also obtained grants to purchase desks for the main Emergency Medical Services headquarters off Meadow Street.

Echo Hose played host to Rotary members Sept. 22, showing off the newly completed simulated training rooms while also giving a CPR lesson in the process.

“This need for the EMS was presented to us and we knew fulfilling it would benefit the whole community because of the additional training that would be provided to EMTs and other medical personnel,” said Betsey Doane, Derby-Shelton Rotary’s current president.

Doane said the wide-reaching benefit of the work drove the club to choose this project.

The training center includes a simulated bedroom, bathroom and family room where EMS students and providers can enhance their patient care skills and learn to safely remove patients from different locations within a home.

Echo Hose Ambulance Chief Michael Chaffee has stated that the simulation room will give students a more realistic approach to patient care and the various situations local EMS crews encounter on an emergency response.

"We had our meeting at the site where we got to see what was accomplished and meet those who use the facility and heard their gratitude,” Doane said. “We feel honored to have been given the opportunity to do this project.”

The Derby-Shelton Rotary worked with members of Echo Hose Ambulance to help design, paint and build the new training simulation room by altering two classrooms.

Rotary International member and Derby-Shelton Rotary Foundation Chair Ernestine Luise, who wrote the grant for the work, said with matching grant funds from Rotary District 7980 (Southern Connecticut), Derby-Shelton Rotary club was able to work with Echo Hose to complete the project.

“The recent pandemic highlighted an acute need for a dedicated emergency operation center in their headquarters on Meadow Street to respond to disasters, larger incidents and pre-planning,” Luise said.

The grant provided funds to update the workspace with technology for the response team, Luise added.

“Also needed was a simulation room with mock scenarios at the Coram Avenue location to be used for training,” Luise added. “This was addressed by using funds to have a framer construct the needed space…a space that was prepared hands-on by members of the Derby-Shelton club.”