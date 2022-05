This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — The driver of an oil delivery truck was injured after his vehicle drove into a home on Sheehy Lane Wednesday, officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle hitting the home about 11:15 a.m. Those responding found an oil delivery truck was found in “extremely close proximity to the front of the home,” according to Wilson.